Delhi reports first case of Monkeypox

Patient with no travel history is country’s fourth case

AMN / NEW DELHI

Health Ministry today said a 34-year-old male resident of Delhi was isolated at Lok Nayak Hospital as a suspected case of Monkeypox. It said National Institute of Virology, Pune has confirmed the diagnosis.

The patient is presently recovering at the designated isolation centre. This patient with no travel history is the fourth case of monekypox in the country.

The close contacts of the case have been identified and are under quarantine as per Health Ministry guidelines.

Further public health interventions like identification of the source of infection, enhanced contact tracing, and testing sensitisation of private practitioners are being carried out.

Director General of Health Services will hold a high-level review meeting at 3 PM today.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today in a tweet said there is no need to panic and the situation is under control. He said a separate isolation ward is set up at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and the best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites.