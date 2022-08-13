Delhi reports fifth confirmed case of monkeypox

AMN/ WEB DESK

The national capital reported its fifth confirmed case of monkeypox. The new case was detected after an African woman, with a travel history to Nigeria, tested positive for the virus. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to ten across the country. The woman has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, LNJP in New Delhi. Medical Director of LNJP Dr. Suresh Kumar said that her sample tested positive yesterday and she is currently under observation in the hospital.