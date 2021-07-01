Delhi reports 94 new cases of Corona virus infection in last 24 hrs

AMN/ WEB DESK

A total of 94 new cases of Corona virus infection were reported in the national capital during the last 24 hours. Delhi Government said, during the same period, 240 people recovered and six deaths were reported in the city. Presently, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the national capital is one thousand 379.

A total of over two lakh three thousand beneficiaries were inoculated for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Delhi. With this, over 77 lakh 53 thousand beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far.