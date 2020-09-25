Delhi reports 3827 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

AMN

A total of three thousand 827 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Delhi during the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to over two lakh 64 thousand.

The Delhi Government has said that over two lakh 28 thousand people affected with Coronavirus have been cured so far. In the last 24 hours, four thousand 61 people recovered and 24 deaths were reported in the National Capital taking the toll to five thousand 147.

Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the national capital is over 30 thousand.