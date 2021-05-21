Delhi reports 3009 new COVID19 cases

AMN

A total of three thousand nine new confirmed cases of Corona virus infection were reported in the national capital during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to over 14 lakh 12 thousand. Delhi Government has said that over 13 lakh 54 thousand people affected with Corona virus have been cured so far.

In the last 24 hours, more than seven thousand people recovered and two hundred 52 deaths were reported in the city. Presently, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the national capital is 35 thousand 683.

More than 77 thousand 594 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with COVID 19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours in Delhi. With this so far, more than 49 lakh vaccine doses have been administered.