NHRC issues notices to governments over denial of benefits during pandemic
US warship illegally entered its territory in South China Sea, says China
Rajnath Singh lauds efforts of Armed Forces, Coast Guard in rescue operations following Cyclone Tauktae
Joe Biden seeks significant de-escalation in Gaza, telephones Israeli PM
COVID-19: India recovery rate improves to 86.74%; Over 2.76 lakh new cases in last 24 hours
Delhi reports 3009 new COVID19 cases

AMN

A total of three thousand nine new confirmed cases of Corona virus infection were reported in the national capital during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to over 14 lakh 12 thousand. Delhi Government has said that over 13 lakh 54 thousand people affected with Corona virus have been cured so far.

In the last 24 hours, more than seven thousand people recovered and two hundred 52 deaths were reported in the city. Presently, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the national capital is 35 thousand 683.

More than 77 thousand 594 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with COVID 19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours in Delhi. With this so far, more than 49 lakh vaccine doses have been administered.

We are ready for Tokyo Olympics; Women’s Hockey Vice Captain Savita

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace goalkeeper Savita feels that Women's hockey team is ready for the Tokyo O ...

Amit, Mary Kom to spearhead full-strength Indian squad at Asian Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 May; Defending champion Amit Panghal and former World champion Mary Kom wil ...

Women hockey team training to peak at right time: Midfielder Monika

KREFELD India Practice Matches Germany v India Picture: Waming Up Monika WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJL ...

مولانا سید قاری محمد عثمان منصورپوری کے انتقال پر مولانا ارشد مدنی کو ملال

                    مولانا قاری سیّد محمد عثمان منصورپوری صدر ...

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

