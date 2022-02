AMN/ WEB DESK

A total of five hundred 86 new cases of Covid-19 has been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Delhi Government has said, one thousand 92 people recovered while 04 deaths were reported in the city in last 24 hours. Presently, the total number of active cases in the national capital is three thousand 416. A total of 12 thousand 833 doses of Covid vaccines were administered to the beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.