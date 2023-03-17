इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2023 08:41:43      انڈین آواز
Delhi registers 16.81% rise in per capita income

Published On: By

AMN

In his opening address of the Delhi Assembly’s budget session on Friday, Lt. Governor of Delhi V.K Saxena hoped that the Delhi government will overcome all challenges and transform Delhi into a modern, progressive and global city.

Praising the education system, he said due to the government’s focused attention on improving the quality of education, the students have done exceedingly well in the sphere of education. He said the per capita income of Delhi has registered an increase of 16.81 per cent to over four lakh rupees during 2021-22 compared to the previous year. Mr Saxena said the government has presented the Rozgar Budget focused on the generation of employment opportunities for the citizens of Delhi and helping the economy recover from the losses due to COVID-19, GST and demonetization over the past few years. Highlighting that 32.42 lakh unorganized workers have been registered on the e-Shram portal, he said minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers are the highest amongst all the States and Union Territories in the country and at par with Central Government rates in A-class cities.

Mr. Saxena said all essential drugs are being provided free of cost to patients attending public health centres of the Delhi Government. He said the government has also made efforts to promote renewable energy. Delhi Lt. Governor informed that 238 Mega Watt capacity rooftop Solar PV systems have been installed in Delhi. He added that 846 electric vehicle charging stations have also been installed to promote green and clean transportation.

