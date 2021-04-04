Centre assures all possible assistance to Uttarakhand govt to control forest fire
Amit Shah holds high level review meeting in wake of naxal attack in Chhattisgarh
Jordan: Prince Hamzah bin Hussein placed under house arrest
Odisha imposes night curfew in 10 districts from tomorrow in view of rising COVID-19 cases
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Apr 2021 02:23:48      انڈین آواز

Delhi Records Over 4,000 COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike This Year

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The number of cumulative Covid cases in Delhi stands at 6,76,414 and the death count has reached 11,081.

WEB DESK

Delhi recorded 4,033 coronavirus cases today, the highest daily count this year, as the positivity rate rose to 4.64 per cent from 4.48 per cent the previous day, according to the health department.

At least 21 people died due to the disease, the highest since January 1, when an equal number of fatalities were reported. The number of cumulative cases stands at 6,76,414 and the death count has reached 11,081.

Delhi had reported 3,567 cases on Saturday and 3,594 cases on Friday.

The last time the city recorded more than 4,000 cases was on December 4 when 4,067 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Delhi had reported 2,790 cases on Thursday, and 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 992 cases on Tuesday, 1,904 cases on Monday and 1,881 cases on last Sunday.

The number of active cases rose to 13,982 from 12,647 a day before.

The 4,033 new cases have come from a total of 86,899 tests, including 54,472 RT-PCR ones, conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 7,144 from 6,569 a day ago. The containment zones rose to 2,917 from 2,618 on Saturday, it said. The number of cumulative cases as on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month’s highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Chinki Yadav out, Elavenil Valarivan in as NRAI names 15-member team for Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Madhya Pradesh shooter Chinki Yadav, quota winner in the 25m pistol event and ...

Rishab Pant is probably the best young player I have ever seen: Sam Billings

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings says that Rishab Pant is probably the best ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz