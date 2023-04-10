Delhi records 699 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate at 21.15%

Delhi reports 699 fresh COVID cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positivity rate stands at 21.15%. An avalanche in the French Alps killed four people Sunday, France’s interior minister said, calling the death toll a provisional count.

According to data shared by the city government’s health department, Delhi has a positivity rate of 21.15 per cent.

While the health department bulletin said that four people suffering from COVID-19 died, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in just one case.

With the fresh 699 cases, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,14,637. On the other hand, the death toll stands at 26,540, the bulletin stated.

Delhi saw 535 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent.

The capital logged 733 cases — the highest in more than seven months — on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent.

On Thursday, 606 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent, and one fatality.

On Wednesday, Delhi added 509 cases with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, the highest in nearly 15 months.