AMN

Delhi today recorded 5,891 new COVID-19 cases taking the case tally in the city to 3,81,644. With 4 thousand 4 hundred 33 recoveries today the recovery tally has touched 3 lakh 42 thousand 8 hundred 11.

The National Capital today reported 47 deaths. With this the death tally has reached 6 thousand 4 hundred 70.