Delhi records 520 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death

A total of 520 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Thursday out of 24,918 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 19,02,180.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 2.09 per cent.

Delhi registered one death due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26,199, it said.

In all, there are 2,377 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

With 817 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,73,604.

The national capital had reported 532 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday.