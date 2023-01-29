Delhi Police: Woman wanted in Gurugram-Manesar land scam nabbed in Mumbai

Staff Reporter

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested the accused declared absconder in the case of land grab by threatening the farmers of Gurugram Manesar.

Special Commissioner of Crime Branch, Ravindra Singh Yadav said that Sona Bansal, declared a fugitive by the court in 23 cases of cheating, has been arrested from Mumbai. Her husband Atul Bansal is being searched. Delhi Police had declared a reward of fifty thousand rupees on the arrest of Sona Bansal.

“The team of ARSC, Crime Branch meticulously worked on detecting the most wanted fugitive couple. Inspector Arun Sindhu got a tip off about the accused who was hiding in Mumbai. The information was developed and the team was sent to Mumbai.

“A raid was conducted in a high end society in Mumbai and Sona Bansal was arrested from there. Her husband Atul Bansal was not found there and his whereabouts are being ascertained. Though both are natives of Delhi, they had been residing there with the assumed identities of Mrs. Sulochana and Arun Gupta prepared fake and forged documents,” said the police.

During interrogation, she claimed that her husband died a few years ago but she has failed as of now to prove her claims.

Accused Atul Bansal and his wife Sona Bansal were wanted in several high profile white collar economic crimes, including the ‘Gurugram-Manesar Industrial Model Township Land Grab Scam’ amounting to Rs 1,500 crore. Both were the directors of the builder firm named after their son ‘Aditya Build Well (ABW) Infrastructure Limited’.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered at Manesar police station, Gurugram and thereafter investigation was taken up by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), against them.