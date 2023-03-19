इंडियन आवाज़     19 Mar 2023 09:32:06      انڈین آواز
Delhi Police team visits Rahul Gandhi’s residence

Seeks info on sexual harassment victims mentioned during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK

A Delhi Police team today visited the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking information on the sexual harassment victims that he mentioned during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir. Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Special CP (Law and Order) S P Hooda said, Mr. Gandhi had given a statement in Srinagar on the 30th of January that he met several women during the yatra, who told him that they had been molested. He said Delhi Police is trying to get details from Mr. Gandhi so that justice can be delivered to the victims.

Mr. Hooda said Mr. Gandhi said he needs some time and will give the information asked for. Delhi police has served a notice today which has been accepted by the Congress leader’s office. Mr. Hooda also said that questioning will also be done if needed. He said Mr. Gandhi has assured that he will give the information soon and police will begin proceedings as soon as information is received.

