Delhi Police suspends 11 police personnel for negligence on duty in Kanjhawala death case

AMN

Delhi Police has suspended eleven police personnel for negligence while on duty in the Kanjhawala death case. Earlier, Home Ministry had recommended suspension of the police personnel deployed in three PCR vans and at two police pickets following death of a woman dragged by a car. It directed Delhi Police to initiate disciplinary action against these police personnel for dereliction of duty.

Home Ministry sources said the recommendations came following a detailed report by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh in the incident that took place on the morning of New Year in the national capital. The Ministry also directed Delhi Police to issue a show cause notice to the supervisory officers. It has also asked Delhi police to file a chargesheet in the court at the earliest and take all steps to get the culprits punished. Delhi police has been asked to give an action taken report to the Home Ministry in the matter every 15 days.

