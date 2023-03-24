Delhi Police registers case against people involved in vandalization of Indian High Commission in London

AMN

Delhi Police has registered a case against Indian nationals involved in the vandalization of the Indian High Commission in London last Sunday. Sources said that the Special Cell has started its investigation into the case.

The case has been lodged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Our correspondent reports that External Affairs Ministry had summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi on the 19th of this month to convey India’s strong protest at the actions of separatists and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London.