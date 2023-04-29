इंडियन आवाज़     29 Apr 2023 02:23:36      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delhi Police registers 2 FIRs against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WRESTLERS PROTEST

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers. The FIRs have been registered at the Connaught Place police station yesterday, April 28. The first FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on allegations levelled by a minor. The second FIR was registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by other complainants pertaining to outraging of modesty.

Earlier, Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that it would register an FIR against Brij Bhushan over the sexual harassment charges. Seven women wrestlers have levelled sexual harassment allegations against the WFI Chief. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, apprised the Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha of the latest actions regarding the petition filed by the women wrestlers.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the women wrestlers, asked for directions to be passed with regard to the safety of women involved in the matter. To support the plea, he handed over a sealed copy to the bench that contained details about the threats that a minor involved in the case allegedly faced. The case has been listed for hearing on the 5th of next month.

Wrestlers Protest: Defiant Brij Bhushan Singh says he is no criminal, will not resign as WFI chief

Wrestlers Protest: Defiant Brij Bhushan Singh says he is no criminal, will not resign as WFI chief

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت نے ایس سی او ممبر ملکوں پر زور دیا کہ وہ دہشت گردی کو جڑ سے اکھاڑ پھینکنے کیلئے اجتماعی طور پر کام کریں۔- SCO MEET

@rajnathsingh وزیر دفاع راج ناتھ سنگھ نےشنگھائی تعاون تنظیم ممبر ...

چھتیس گڑھ : ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں دس پولیس اہلکاروں ہلاک ہوئے ہیں

FILE PIC چھتیس گڑھ کے دانتے واڑا ضلعے میں ماؤنوازوں کے ایک حملے ...

ایک ہزار 570 کروڑ روپے کی لاگت سے 157 نئے سرکاری نرسنگ کالجوں کے قیام کو منظوری دی ہے

@PIB_India مرکزی حکومت نے ملک میں موجودہ میڈیکل کالجوں کے قرب و ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

@Powered By: Logicsart