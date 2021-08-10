PM Modi chairs UNSC high-level Open Debate on Enhancing Maritime Security
Delhi Police Likely to Arrest those raising Anti-Muslim Slogans at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi Police on Monday said that advocate and former BJP spokesperson Ashwani Upadhyay and others, who were allegedly involved in incident where anti-Muslim slogans were raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar, to be arrested as per law. The police further said that any communal disharmony will not be tolerated in the national capital.

“Ashwani Upadhyay and others involved in yesterday’s incident to be arrested. Delhi Police is handling the matter as per law and any communal disharmony will not be tolerated,” ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised at Jantar Mantar is being widely circulated on social media, following which the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday, officials said. Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by Bharat Jodo Aandolan at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, said that the protest was held under the leadership of Ashwini Upadhyay. However, she denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans. “The protest was held against colonial laws and demanding to abolish 222 British laws. We have seen the video, but have no idea who they are. The police should take strict action against the persons who raised the slogans,” Srivastava said.

Upadhyay too denied any involvement in the anti-Muslim slogan shouting incident. “I have submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police to examine the video which went viral. If the video is authentic, then strict action should be taken against the persons who were involved in it,” he had said.

“I have no idea who they are. I have never seen them, never met them and neither called them there. Till the time I was there, they were not seen there. If the video is fake, then a propaganda is being circulated to defame Bharart Jodo Andolan,” Upadhyay had said. The video shows a group of people shouting inflammatory slogans and threatening Muslims during the protest at Jantar Mantar.

