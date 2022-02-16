Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana lauds role of police personnel for better policing in city

Staff Reporter

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has lauded the role of police personnel for discharging their role efficiently in better policing in the city.

Addressing the 75th Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police, he said, a lot of structural reforms have been made in Delhi Police to enhance its efficiency as well as it’s capability in functioning. He informed that with a view to reduce the response time for those seeking assistance in distress, the local police stations have been integrated with PCR service.

Due to the integration, the response time has been reduced from 8 minutes to 4 minutes. Mr Asthana also mentioned that digital services are being used in Delhi Police functioning to enhance citizen centric services.

Delhi Police Chief informed that earlier e – FIR service was only available in case of vehicle theft and now people can also lodge e- FIR in other kinds of theft. He said, the City Police has also set the target to increase the number of women personnel to one fourth of the total force by 2025.