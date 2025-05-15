Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Delhi Police Busts Digital Arrest Scam, Recovers ₹2 Crore Duped from 92-Year-Old

May 16, 2025

Delhi Police’s IFSO Unit has busted an international syndicate running a digital arrest scam and recovered over 2 crore rupees. The police said that the conmen impersonated officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and the Maharashtra Police. The fraudsters duped the victim by falsely claiming that several FIRs had been registered against him and threatened him with arrest. The Delhi Police has restored the recovered amount to the 92-year-old victim. Three mobile phones and SIM cards have also been seized. An investigation into the matter is underway to trace other members of the network.

