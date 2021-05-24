Odisha gears up to meet any eventuality of impending cyclone
Over 2.57 lakh fresh cases reported in country in last 24 hours
Foreign aid to combat COVID-19 being expeditiously dispatched to States, UTs: Health Ministry
Lockdown extended in Karnataka, TN to check surging Covid19 cases
Pfizer-BioNTech pledge 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to less wealthy nations
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 May 2021 02:27:42      انڈین آواز

Delhi Police arrests wrestler Sushil Kumar on murder charge

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Two-time Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was on the run for his alleged involvement in the murder of a fellow wrestler, was arrested by the Delhi Police Sunday morning.

He was arrested along with a co-accused from northwest Delhi’s Mundka. Notably, 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana was thrashed to death during a brawl at a stadium in Delhi. Here is all about the case.

Arrest: Sushil arrested from Mundka earlier this morning

Neeraj Thakur, Special CP-Special Cell, said that Sushil and Ajay were arrested from Mundka by a team of Special Cell. “A team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh has arrested Sushil Kumar and Ajay from Mundka area of Delhi in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium,” he said.

Sushil and his associates had allegedly thrashed fellow wrestler Rana and his two friends on May 4 at the national capital’s Chhatrasal Stadium. All three had to be hospitalized as Rana succumbed to injuries later on. The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs. 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil, who had since been on the run.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Sushil after Rana, a junior wrestler, was beaten to death in a clash involving two groups. The victims, in their statements, had alleged that Sushil and his associates abducted Sagar from his house in Model Town to teach him a lesson for bad-mouthing him in front of other wrestlers, as per the police.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey is in my DNA: Midfielder Jaskaran Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey is in my DNA and it was but natural that i got attracted to this game ...

Narinder Batra re elected President of FIH

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Contesting for the second term Narinder Batra was re-elected as the Internati ...

We are ready for Tokyo Olympics; Women’s Hockey Vice Captain Savita

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace goalkeeper Savita feels that Women's hockey team is ready for the Tokyo O ...

خبرنامہ

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

مولانا سید قاری محمد عثمان منصورپوری کے انتقال پر مولانا ارشد مدنی کو ملال

                    مولانا قاری سیّد محمد عثمان منصورپوری صدر ...

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz