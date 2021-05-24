Delhi Police arrests wrestler Sushil Kumar on murder charge

WEB DESK

Two-time Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was on the run for his alleged involvement in the murder of a fellow wrestler, was arrested by the Delhi Police Sunday morning.

He was arrested along with a co-accused from northwest Delhi’s Mundka. Notably, 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana was thrashed to death during a brawl at a stadium in Delhi. Here is all about the case.

Arrest: Sushil arrested from Mundka earlier this morning

Neeraj Thakur, Special CP-Special Cell, said that Sushil and Ajay were arrested from Mundka by a team of Special Cell. “A team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh has arrested Sushil Kumar and Ajay from Mundka area of Delhi in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium,” he said.

Sushil and his associates had allegedly thrashed fellow wrestler Rana and his two friends on May 4 at the national capital’s Chhatrasal Stadium. All three had to be hospitalized as Rana succumbed to injuries later on. The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs. 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil, who had since been on the run.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Sushil after Rana, a junior wrestler, was beaten to death in a clash involving two groups. The victims, in their statements, had alleged that Sushil and his associates abducted Sagar from his house in Model Town to teach him a lesson for bad-mouthing him in front of other wrestlers, as per the police.