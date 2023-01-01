Delhi Police arrests most wanted accused in Bihar’s hooch tragedy

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi Police has arrested the most wanted accused in connection with the Bihar hooch tragedy. Several people had lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in the state last month. The accused has been identified as Ram Babu Mahto, a resident of Saran district of Bihar. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that on the basis of technical surveillance as well as specific inputs, the key accused in the case was arrested from Dwarka area of the national capital. He said that appropriate legal action is being taken and information about his arrest has been shared with Bihar police for further action.