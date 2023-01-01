FreeCurrencyRates.com

01 Jan 2023

Delhi Police arrests most wanted accused in Bihar’s hooch tragedy

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi Police has arrested the most wanted accused in connection with the Bihar hooch tragedy. Several people had lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in the state last month. The accused has been identified as Ram Babu Mahto, a resident of Saran district of Bihar. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that on the basis of technical surveillance as well as specific inputs, the key accused in the case was arrested from Dwarka area of the national capital. He said that appropriate legal action is being taken and information about his arrest has been shared with Bihar police for further  action.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

