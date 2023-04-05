इंडियन आवाज़     05 Apr 2023 02:56:49      انڈین آواز
Delhi Police arrests gangster Deepak Pahal in Mexico

Delhi Police arrested gangster Deepak Pahal, alias Boxer, in Mexico earlier this week in a joint operation with the Office of the Legal Attache, US Embassy, New Delhi, Interpol and Mexico Police. This is the first time that the Delhi Police have caught a gangster outside India. 

Addressing the media yesterday, April 4, Special Commissioner of Police HGS Dhaliwal said that after Gogi’s murder, gold-medalist boxer Pahal rose as the Operational Command of the Gogi and Tillu Tajpuria gangs nexus. Pahal was allegedly lounging in a small hotel by the sea in the Cancun area Monday when he was detained by the Mexico police for entering the country illegally.

The Special Cell stated that Pahal wanted to go to the US with the help of human traffickers to join his other associates and run his gang in Delhi and other states. Mr Dhaliwal informed that the police have also arrested two men from Bareilly who helped Pahal to make fake passports. The Special Commissioner also added that the accused is being brought to New Delhi via Istanbul.

A meeting was held last year by Union Home Minister Amit Shah where the agencies were directed to pursue organised criminals who were on the run and trying to evade arrest by staying abroad.

