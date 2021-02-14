Delhi Police arrest Activist Disha Ravi, 22, Over Toolkit, Faces Conspiracy Charge

AGENCIES
Delhi Police today arrested a Banglore based 22-year-old student and climate activist, Disha Ravi in the case involving “Toolkit” tweeted earlier this month by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg to show support for protesting farmers.
The police — which earlier said “Toolkit” was a Khalistani conspiracy to wage war against India — have accused her of being a key conspirator in the document’s formulation and dissemination and alleged that she is trying to revive a Khalistani group.
“I did not make Toolkit. We wanted to support the farmers. I edited two lines on February 3,” Disha Ravi told the Delhi court where she was produced earlier today. The court has sent her to police custody for five days for further questioning.
“Disha Ravi is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc & key conspirator in document’s formulation & dissemination””, the Delhi Police tweeted. She started a WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. “In this process,they all collaborated with pro Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State,” the police tweeted.
“She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg. Later, she asked Greta to remove the main Doc after its incriminating details accidentally got into public domain. This is many times more than the 2 lines editing that she claims,” another tweet by the Delhi Police read.