Delhi Police announces cash rewards for info about 8 suspects involved in violence at Red Fort on Jan 26

FILE PHOTO

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Delhi Police has announced cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of eight suspects allegedly involved in the violence and vandalism at Red Fort during the tractor rally on 26th of January. One lakh rupees each will be given for information leading to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, and Gurjant Singh.

Fifty thousand rupees each reward will be given for information leading to the arrest of other suspects Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh.

A total of 44 cases have been registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort and other places in Delhi during the rally. Police said they have arrested 123 people in connection with the violent incidents that left over five hundred security personnel injured.

Delhi Police has set up a Special Investigation Team, SIT to investigate the violence.