Delhi Police and PETA Seize Banned Manja Ahead of Independence Day

AMN /New Delhi

Following complaints from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India that dangerous and illegal manja was being sold in Delhi markets, the group worked with the Delhi police and conducted a raid in the Lal Kuan market in Delhi. During the raid, several kilograms and over 50 spools of illegal manja were seized and a complaint was filed against the offenders under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act (EPA), 1986. The 10 January 2017 Gazette notification of the Delhi government prohibits the production, storage, supply, importation, sale, and use of all forms of manja. The ban exists in order to prevent harm to humans, birds, and other animals as well as the environment. The notification permits flying kites only with a cotton thread free from any materials designed to increase its sharpness or strength.

“We commend the action taken by Delhi police to seize illegal manja. This will go a long way towards protecting the lives of humans as well as birds, including endangered vultures, who are lacerated by the sharp string,” says PETA India Advocacy Associate Farhat Ul Ain. “Most people would choose to use only plain cotton kite strings if they knew that doing so would spare fellow humans and other animals serious injuries and even death.”

In August 2021, after receiving complaints from PETA India, Delhi police seized a sizeable number of manja spools from the South Delhi district, and in 2020, it seized about 100 kilograms of manja from various shops in Chand Mohalla. Similarly, in 2019, these raids were conducted in Sadar Bazar and Bara Hindu Rao in North Delhi and Madhu Vihar in East Delhi. Several complaints were filed under Section 5 of the EPA, 1986, which has a provision for a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and a jail term of up to five years.

Manja, in all its forms, puts humans, birds, other animals, and the environment at risk. Razor-sharp strings, reinforced with glass powder and metal, cause human injuries and many senseless deaths every year. Just this week, a Zomato delivery agent died when the dangerous thread snagged his bike’s tyre and hurled him into the incoming traffic. Earlier this year, a motorcyclist wearing a balaclava, a helmet with a visor, and hand gloves was still unable to escape injury from manja when thread coated with powdered glass flew across his visor. Also this year, a young man was severely injured after a glass powder–coated kite string cut his neck open. A 7-year-old boy had a narrow escape when he gazed out the sunroof of his family’s car and got entangled in stray manja, suffering serious injuries to his neck and eye.

The harmful thread also has a disastrous impact on bird populations. The wings of birds are often slashed or even cut off by manja. Their feet have also been cut off by these strings, and birds frequently escape with such wounds, meaning rescuers cannot help them.