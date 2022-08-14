FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Aug 2022 04:00:02      انڈین آواز

Delhi Police and PETA Seize Banned Manja Ahead of Independence Day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN /New Delhi

Following complaints from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India that dangerous and illegal manja was being sold in Delhi markets, the group worked with the Delhi police and conducted a raid in the Lal Kuan market in Delhi. During the raid, several kilograms and over 50 spools of illegal manja were seized and a complaint was filed against the offenders under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act (EPA), 1986. The 10 January 2017 Gazette notification of the Delhi government prohibits the production, storage, supply, importation, sale, and use of all forms of manja. The ban exists in order to prevent harm to humans, birds, and other animals as well as the environment. The notification permits flying kites only with a cotton thread free from any materials designed to increase its sharpness or strength.

“We commend the action taken by Delhi police to seize illegal manja. This will go a long way towards protecting the lives of humans as well as birds, including endangered vultures, who are lacerated by the sharp string,” says PETA India Advocacy Associate Farhat Ul Ain. “Most people would choose to use only plain cotton kite strings if they knew that doing so would spare fellow humans and other animals serious injuries and even death.”

In August 2021, after receiving complaints from PETA India, Delhi police seized a sizeable number of manja spools from the South Delhi district, and in 2020, it seized about 100 kilograms of manja from various shops in Chand Mohalla. Similarly, in 2019, these raids were conducted in Sadar Bazar and Bara Hindu Rao in North Delhi and Madhu Vihar in East Delhi. Several complaints were filed under Section 5 of the EPA, 1986, which has a provision for a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and a jail term of up to five years.

Manja, in all its forms, puts humans, birds, other animals, and the environment at risk. Razor-sharp strings, reinforced with glass powder and metal, cause human injuries and many senseless deaths every year. Just this week, a Zomato delivery agent died when the dangerous thread snagged his bike’s tyre and hurled him into the incoming traffic. Earlier this year, a motorcyclist wearing a balaclava, a helmet with a visor, and hand gloves was still unable to escape injury from manja when thread coated with powdered glass flew across his visor. Also this year, a young man was severely injured after a glass powder–coated kite string cut his neck open. A 7-year-old boy had a narrow escape when he gazed out the sunroof of his family’s car and got entangled in stray manja, suffering serious injuries to his neck and eye.

The harmful thread also has a disastrous impact on bird populations. The wings of birds are often slashed or even cut off by manja. Their feet have also been cut off by these strings, and birds frequently escape with such wounds, meaning rescuers cannot help them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

“You made India Proud” PM Modi tells sports persons for their performance in CWG 2022

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian athletes for their ...

Bangladesh names Shakib al Hasan as skipper for Asia and World Cup

AMN The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named Shakib Al Hasan as the captain for the Asia Cup starting by th ...

First Khelo India Women’s Hockey League U-16 to be held in New Delhi from 16th August

HSB 1st Khelo India Women's Hockey League under-16 will be held at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delh ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart