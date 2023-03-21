Delhi NCR experience major earthquake tremors

WEB DESK

A strong earthquake was reported in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) late on Tuesday night. The tremors were felt in the neighbouring cities of western Uttar Pradesh.

The earthquake was of 6.6 magnitude, and its epicentre was close to Fayzabad in Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

The earthquake’s magnitude is 6.5, and its epicentre is Afghanistan’s Jurm, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors erupted at a depth of 187.6 km, it noted.

News agency ANI shared visuals of people rushing out of their homes in Ghaziabad.