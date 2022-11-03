Delhi metro rail services on Airport Express Line to be slightly affected by November end

AMN

The metro rail services on the Airport Express Line will be slightly affected between 11 PM to 7 AM by the end of this month due to the ongoing track maintenance work for increasing the operational speed of trains.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, the frequency of metro trains may get delayed by five or seven minutes during the period. It said, regular announcements will be made at stations and in trains accordingly to ensure that there is no inconvenience to passengers. The maintenance work is expected to be completed by the end of this month.