04 Nov 2022 10:50:00

Delhi MCD elections to be held on 4th Dec, counting to take place on 7th Dec

Published On:

AMN

The election of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD will be held on 4th December and the counting of votes will take place on 7th December. Announcing the poll scheduled for MCD, Delhi State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev said, voting will be held for 250 wards of MCD. He said, the notification will be issued on 7th November and will end on 14th November. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is 19th November. He said, out of the total wards, 42 wards are reserved for Scheduled Caste of which 21 wards will be for SC women. Mr Dev said, Electronic Voting Machines, EVM will be used for the election.

With the announcement of the poll schedule, the Model code of conduct has come into effect today. He said, at present, there are over one crore 46 lakh 73 thousand voters in the national Capital. The State Election Commissioner said, there will be 13 thousand 665 polling stations with minimum assured facilities including drinking water, shades, and toilets for the voters. He said, in every assembly constituency there will be one model polling station and another polling station will be manned by women teams of the state election commission.

The State Election Commissioner said, the expenditure ceiling per candidate in the MCD election has been enhanced from 5.75 lakh to eight lakh rupees. Mr Dev said the polling will be held between 8 AM and 5:30 PM.

