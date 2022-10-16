Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: CBI summons Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

WEB DESK

Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam at 11 AM tomorrow. In a tweet, Mr Sisodia said that he will cooperate in the investigation.

The scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among the 15 accused named in the FIR filed by the CBI. The FIR was lodged for alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the new liquor policy.