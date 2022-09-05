Delhi LG sends legal notice to AAP leaders over KVIC Scam Allegations

file pic

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has sent a legal notice to Aam Aadmi Party and its five leaders over their false, derogatory and malicious allegations of corruption against him.

These AAP leaders are Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah.

They have made allegations of corruption against Lieutenant Governor, linking him to a 2016 case, pertaining to Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The legal notice requires the AAP leaders to comply with the requisitions within 48 hours of the receipt of notice.