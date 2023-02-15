इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2023 02:37:04      انڈین آواز
Delhi LG Saxena stalls demolition drive in Mehrauli, passes orders to DDA

Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Tuesday directed the concerened authority to stall the ongoing demolition drive in South Delhi’s Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai villages, Raj Niwas said in a statement.

The decision is said to have given a big relief to hundreds of families, who were under the thumb of the demolition drive. “The decision came after a delegation of residents of these villages met the LG and sought relief from the demolition drive while citing the anomalies in the demarcation of land in these areas, that was carried out by the AAP Government in 2021,” Raj Niwas said.

Following this, the LG directed the Vice Chairman, DDA and the local administration to immediately stop the demolition drive and assured the residents that their grievances would be looked into and the anomalies, as pointed out by them, would be examined.

“Having heard the grievances of the residents at length, the LG assured the residents that no injustice will be done to any rightful owner of the land. He said the residents’ complaints will be thoroughly examined and if any misdeed on part of any official was found, strict action will be taken against the erring officials,” Raj Niwas’ statement added.

The LG however reiterated that, while no action will be taken against legal and rightful occupants, any illegal encroachment or unauthorized occupation surrounding the heritage monuments will be removed forthwith, in pursuance of the orders of the High Court.

