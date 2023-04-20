Delhi LG gives appointment letters to 1,500 new appointees

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Lt. Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 1500 newly appointed government appointees including 324 Principals in Education Department.

The Directorate of Education alone accounted for as many as 861 new recruitments, whereas in Delhi Fire Services 500 fresh appointments have been made. A number of selected candidates are women, Divyangs and from other reserved categories.

Speaking on the occasion, Saxena congratulated the newly recruited government servants and emphasised that government job is not only a source of livelihood but a commitment to serve the society. “These fresh permanent recruitments are in line with Prime Minister’s vision of ending adhocism in government departments and providing opportunities to deserving candidates selected in a transparent manner. I’ve always laid stress on the need of augmentation of the manpower in Delhi by recruitment on permanent basis against the posts lying vacant for long time in Delhi government. It will not only provide increased job opportunities to youth, but at the same time it will also ensure availability of required manpower for overall development of Delhi,” he said.

LG said that he has been personally monitoring the recruitment process, to fill up the permanent vacancies in Delhi government exiting at various levels. “Due to concerted efforts made by all the departments concerned and a transparent recruitment system having been put in place, it has been possible to fill more than 15,000 posts in the last 10 months. A large number of posts of principals in the education department were lying vacant since 2010-2011 and no action in this regard was taken. As of now 324 principals have been recruited through UPSC, which in itself is a significant and landmark achievement. I hope that the newly appointed principals will work with full dedication to create a robust education system in Delhi,” he said.

Saxena also said that the appointment of more than 500 post graduate teachers (PGT) and trained graduate teachers (TGT) has also been made to strengthen the education department. “Besides, the vacant posts in Delhi Fire Service, forensic science laboratory (FSL), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and planning department have also been filled up on a priority basis,” he added.

Ms. Anupma, newly appointed Statistical Officers recruited through UPSC and Radhey Shaym Meena, newly appointed TGT Officers shared their experience on being appointed as a Government servant and while expressing their heartfelt gratitude to Lt. Governor they said that getting a Government job is in itself a matter of pride but receiving appointment letters from Lt. Governor is nothing sort of a dream coming true. They further promised that they would perform their duties with utmost level of dedication, devotion and honesty and will serve the citizens of Delhi.

Chief Secretary, Delhi also congratulated the newly recruited Government Servants for their success in competitive exams to get this job and told them that now it is expected that they will work with great enthusiasm and positive frame of mind as a government servant. He further informed the audience that it is only due to perseverance and seriousness of Lt. Governor, it has been possible to make such large number of appointments within a short period of time which is evident from the details of recruitment made from the year 2017 to March 2023 in various departments of GNCTD.