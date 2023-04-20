इंडियन आवाज़     20 Apr 2023 02:20:54      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delhi LG gives appointment letters to 1,500 new appointees

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Lt. Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 1500 newly appointed government appointees including 324 Principals in Education Department.

The Directorate of Education alone accounted for as many as 861 new recruitments, whereas in Delhi Fire Services 500 fresh appointments have been made. A number of selected candidates are women, Divyangs and from other reserved categories.

Speaking on the occasion, Saxena congratulated the newly recruited government servants and emphasised that government job is not only a source of livelihood but a commitment to serve the society. “These fresh permanent recruitments are in line with Prime Minister’s vision of ending adhocism in government departments and providing opportunities to deserving candidates selected in a transparent manner. I’ve always laid stress on the need of augmentation of the manpower in Delhi by recruitment on permanent basis against the posts lying vacant for long time in Delhi government. It will not only provide increased job opportunities to youth, but at the same time it will also ensure availability of required manpower for overall development of Delhi,” he said.

LG said that he has been personally monitoring the recruitment process, to fill up the permanent vacancies in Delhi government exiting at various levels. “Due to concerted efforts made by all the departments concerned and a transparent recruitment system having been put in place, it has been possible to fill more than 15,000 posts in the last 10 months. A large number of posts of principals in the education department were lying vacant since 2010-2011 and no action in this regard was taken. As of now 324 principals have been recruited through UPSC, which in itself is a significant and landmark achievement. I hope that the newly appointed principals will work with full dedication to create a robust education system in Delhi,” he said.

Image

Saxena also said that the appointment of more than 500 post graduate teachers (PGT) and trained graduate teachers (TGT) has also been made to strengthen the education department. “Besides, the vacant posts in Delhi Fire Service, forensic science laboratory (FSL), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and planning department have also been filled up on a priority basis,” he added.

Ms. Anupma, newly appointed Statistical Officers recruited through UPSC and  Radhey Shaym Meena, newly appointed TGT Officers shared their experience on being appointed as a Government servant and while expressing their heartfelt gratitude to  Lt. Governor they said that getting a Government job is in itself a matter of pride but receiving appointment letters from Lt. Governor is nothing sort of a dream coming true. They further promised that they would perform their duties with utmost level of dedication, devotion and honesty and will serve the citizens of Delhi.

Chief Secretary, Delhi also congratulated the newly recruited Government Servants for their success in competitive exams to get this job and told them that now it is expected that they will work with great enthusiasm and positive frame of mind as a government servant. He further informed the audience that it is only due to perseverance and seriousness of  Lt. Governor, it has been possible to make such large number of appointments within a short period of time which is evident from the details of recruitment made from the year 2017 to March 2023 in various departments of GNCTD.

YearNumber of Recruitments
2017-184481
2018-194121
2019-2011408
2020-215557
2021-223534
2022-2317152

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانسیسی مسلمانوں میں تصوف کا خاص ذوق پایا جاتا ہے : پروفیسر اقتدار محمد خان

موجودہ مغرب میں فرانس تصوف کا اہم مرکز/پروفیسر الیگزینڈر پاپ ...

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart