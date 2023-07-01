Delhi LG distributes appointment letters to 849 newly recruited officers, officials

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday handed over appointment letters to 849 newly selected appointees in various departments, local bodies, autonomous bodies of Government of NCT of Delhi at a function at Vigyan Bhavan here.

These appointees were for various departments, local bodies, autonomous bodies of Government of NCT of Delhi at a function held here.

Directorate of Education and Municipal Corporation of Delhi accounted for more than 500 new appointments and rest of the new appointments have been made in other departments and organisations like I &FC, TTE, Prosecution, DUSIB and DJB. A number of selected candidates are women, Divyangs and from other reserved categories.

Today’s function was the third in succession of the similar functions held earlier on February 24 and April 19, when the Lieutenant Governor had distributed about 2600 appointment letters.

Delhi chief secretary, heads of various departments, local bodies and autonomous bodies of Government of NCT of Delhi and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Governor also congratulated the new appointees on behalf of the people of Delhi. He further said that he is very pleased to hand over the appointment letters, which will not only empower 849 newly recruited officers/officials, but also their families.

He further informed the audience that identification and filling up vacancies against sanctioned posts in a “mission mode” has been his priority since the day he took over the charge of Lt. Governor, Delhi and bring in a fair and transparent system of recruitment through which only capable and deserving candidates get selected on permanent basis and the system of adhocism is done away with. He also mentioned that it is our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision to give work to every unemployed and he is accordingly ensuring that more and more job opportunities are available to the unemployed and deserving candidates get selected in a fair and transparent manner.

He further highlighted the great efforts made by the Chief Secretary and the departments concerned in this regard during the past one year and informed the audience that it has resulted in more than 17000 fresh appointments through DSSSB and UPSC in GNCTD with 4500 more appointments to be made in near future.

He also informed that in addition to these fresh recruitments made in departments / organizations under GNCTD, requisite action for appointment against 6000 posts at various levels in Delhi Police have already been taken and orders would be issued soon. In the end, he again urged the newly appointed government servants that they should perform their duties as a government servant with great vigour and zeal combined with utmost honesty and transparency for the betterment of the people of Delhi and make Delhi an example to be followed by the people from other parts of the country.