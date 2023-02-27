इंडियन आवाज़     27 Feb 2023 05:16:07      انڈین آواز
Delhi High Court upholds validity of Centre’s Agnipath Scheme

Published On:

Dismisses all pleas challenging it

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court today upheld the validity of the Agnipath military recruitment scheme. Dismissing a batch of petitions against the recruitment scheme, the court said it was formulated in the national interest and to ensure that armed forces are better equipped.

Bench headed by the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Satish Chandra Sharma also
comprising Justice Subramonium said there is no reason to interfere in the scheme.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati appeared for the central government and submitted before the court that more than 10 lakh aspirants have been given the benefit of age relaxation.

The Agnipath scheme is a major paradigm shift in the recruitment process of defence personnel.

The Union Cabinet on 14th June 14 last year approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years

