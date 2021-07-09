Under fire over activist Stan Swamy’s death, govt says ‘detention was in accordance with law’
JEE Main exam dates are out; “Not Going Anywhere”: Uddhav Thackeray Trashes Talks Of Patch-Up With BJP
Chirag threatens to move court if uncle gets Cabinet berth on LJP’s quota
“Will Do What Sonia Gandhi Decides”: Amarinder Singh Amid Rift With Sidhu
Centre creates new ‘Ministry of Co-operation’
इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jul 2021 10:45:54      انڈین آواز

Delhi High Court favouring Uniform civil Code; Unwanted, Unacceptable: PFI

New Delhi ( PRESS RELEASE )

Popular Front of India chairman O M A Salam has termed the Delhi High Court asking the Centre to take necessary steps regarding a Uniform Civil Court (UCC) as out of context, unwanted and unacceptable.

Uniform Civil Code has for long generated much political debate as a matter related to minority rights, especially their right to enjoy separate personal laws. Though the Supreme Court has examined the issue many times and made different observations, a conclusive decision for implementing UCC has not been taken. Earlier this year, the apex court sought a reply from the Centre over religion-neutral inheritance and succession laws in India and the issue is also pending decision.

While different political parties excluding BJP did not favour eradication of personal laws paving way for UCC, even the BJP governments of the past could not act upon the same. For BJP and their partners in Hindutva politics, this issue is always a convenient tool to gather majority votes by creating communal polarisation. Whenever BJP foresee an imminent electoral loss, it is part of their strategy to dig out normally laying-buried polarisation tools like ‘need’ for Uniform Civil Law and ‘danger’ of Muslim Personal Law. On the eve of UP elections that are crucial to BJP, they are badly in need of it again to cover up failures of the Modi and Yogi governments.

UCC essentially refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance and succession for all citizens of the country, irrespective of religion. Currently, different laws regulate these aspects for adherents of different religions and a UCC is meant to do away with these personal laws.

The Delhi High Court noted that the modern Indian society is gradually becoming ‘homogeneous’, dissipating ‘traditional barriers’ of religion, community, and caste, and in view of these changing paradigms, a uniform civil code is in order. This reasoning can only be viewed absurd as the present power dispensation is making modern India more than ‘heterogenous’, a nation deeply and deadly divided on religion-community-caste lines.

O M A Salam stated that the court observations are of a casual nature and out of context, as the issue came before Justice Prathiba M Singh was the applicability of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, in respect of parties belonging to Meena community.

SPORTS

Good work done so far under Kiren Rijiju will continue; Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Harpal Singh Bedi  Anurag Thakur on Thursday took charge as the 17th sports minister of the country succe ...

Manpreet Singh-led side will do at Tokyo what previous teams couldn’t do: Ace striker Jagbir Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace striker and two- time Olympian Jagbir Singh has exuded confidence that Manpreet Singh ...

Golf Udayan Mane makes the cut, with Anirban Lahiri makes up two-member men’s team for Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace golfer Udayan Mane has made the cut to become the second Indian in the 60-player fiel ...

خبرنامہ

یوسف خان سے دلیپ کمار تک کا سفر

WEB DESK ہندوستان کی تقسیم سے قبل اور حالیہ پاکستان کے صوبے خیب ...

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

دلیپ کمار ہمارے عہد کے ورسٹائل و لیجنڈری اداکار تھے،: عمران خان

WEB DESK پاکستان کے وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے بولی وڈ لیجنڈری اداک ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

The Indian Awaaz