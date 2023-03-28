इंडियन आवाज़     28 Mar 2023 05:22:47      انڈین آواز
Delhi High Court convicts nine out of 11 accused in 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case, overturning a trial court order

The Delhi High Court today set aside an order discharging nine persons in the 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case. The court partially overturned a trial court order and charged nine out of the 11 accused under sections related to rioting, unlawful assembly and obstructing public servants. The  4th February trial court order ,  by which the accused were discharged, was challenged by the Delhi police.

The Delhi High Court on 23rd March had reserved order in the revision petition filed by the Delhi Police against the trial court order. 

