FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2024 01:56:21      انڈین آواز

Delhi HC reserves order on Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest

Leave a comment
Published On: By

A bench of the high court reserved the order after hearing the arguments by both sides.

WEB DESK

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

A bench of the high court reserved the order after hearing the arguments by Delhi CM’s counsel senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who represented the federal probe agency.

Reportedly, Singhvi, during the hearing of the matter, submitted that Kejriwal’s arrest after the imposition of the model code of conduct (MCC) was aimed at not letting him participate in democratic activities. He said there was no material evidence to show the proceeds of the crime in the case.

Stating that the agency’s probe was at an initial stage, he prayed for rejection of the plea filed by Delhi CM, adding that the argument that an accused person should not be arrested as he is involved in politics during election time would be bogus.

The federal probe agency called Kejriwal the “kingpin and the key conspirator” in the alleged liquor policy scam in connivance with other Delhi ministers, leaders of the AAP, and other persons.

Kejriwal contended in the petition that his arrest and the remand order passed by a trial court were not legal and that he was entitled to be released immediately from custody.

The Delhi CM was arrested on the night of March 21 by the ED officials from his official residence following questioning for about two hours and was later sent to ED’s custodial remand by a Delhi Court on March 22, till April 1, presently he is under judicial custody at the Tihar Jail till April 15.

Earlier on March 27, the high court refused to grant interim relief to the accused observing that while deciding a case it is duty-bound to hear both sides fairly.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سپریم کورٹ نے گمراہ کن اشتہارات پر پتنجلی آیوروید اور بابا رام دیو کی سرزنش کی۔

AMN / WEB DESK سپریم کورٹ نے گمراہ کن اشتہارات کے معاملے میں منگل ...

سپریم کورٹ نے ایم پی سنجے سنگھ کو ضمانت دی، ای ڈی نے مخالفت نہیں کی۔- sanjay singh

نئی دہلی: عام آدمی پارٹی کے رکن پارلیمنٹ سنجے سنگھ کو دہلی ای ...

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

 Sheyphali Sharan Takes Charge as PDG of PIB

AMN Senior Information Service Officer Sheyphali B Sharan today took over the charge of Principal Director ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

RELIGION

Holy Relics of Lord Buddha Return to India After Exposition in Thailand

Holy Relics of Lord Buddha Return to India After Exposition in Thailand

AMN The holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana has ret ...

UP: CM Yogi orders 24-hour darshan at Ayodhya temple on Ram Navami

UP: CM Yogi orders 24-hour darshan at Ayodhya temple on Ram Navami

@myogiadityanath AMN / LUCKNOW The UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a thorough review of the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart