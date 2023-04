AMN

The Delhi High Court today dismissed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea. The court said he is an influential person and may tamper with evidence. He was arrested on May 30th last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. The high court had reserved the order on Jain’s bail plea on March 21st after hearing arguments of the counsel for the ED and the AAP leader.