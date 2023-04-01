Delhi has witnessed sudden jump in COVID-19 cases in last 15 days: CM

Vinit Wahi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi has witnessed a sudden jump in the COVID- 19 cases in the last 15 days but there is no need to worry as of now.

Briefing media in New Delhi on Friday, Mr. Kejriwal said, there were 42 cases on the 15th of this month which increased to 295 cases yesterday. He said, there are 932 active cases in the National Capital.

On the government’s preparedness to deal with rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister said, it is conducting genome sequencing of all COVID-19-positive cases to timely identify new variants. He said, over seven thousand nine hundred beds are ready for COVID-19 patients.

He said, hospitals have been directed to keep ready isolation wards for COVID-19 patients. Mr. Kejriwal said, a campaign will be run to create awareness in the public to adopt covid appropriate behaviour.