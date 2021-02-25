Delhi govt to switch its fleet of cars to electric vehicles: Manish Sisodia

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

The Delhi government will switch its entire fleet of hired cars to electric vehicles within six months. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, over two thousand cars will be impacted by this decision and will transition to electric vehicles.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the decision will go a long way in curbing pollution in Delhi. He said Delhi is fast becoming a modern city. Last year, the city government had launched an Electric Vehicle Policy to tackle the problem of air pollution.