Delhi Govt to Implement Ayushman Bharat with ₹5 Lakh Top-Up: CM Rekha Gupta

Feb 21, 2025
Delhi Govt to Implement Ayushman Bharat with ₹5 Lakh Top-Up, CM Rekha Gupta Announces Portfolios

The Delhi government has decided to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said this while briefing the media after chairing the first Cabinet meeting of the newly sworn-in Delhi government. She said that the Ayushman Bharat scheme, along with a top-up of 5 lakh rupees from the Delhi government, has been approved unanimously, and it will be implemented at the earliest. She said that 14 CAG reports will be tabled in the first sitting of the Assembly.

The Delhi Chief Minister announced that she will hold the portfolios of departments of General Administration, Services, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms, Planning, and other departments not allocated to any other minister.

Ashish Sood will be in charge of the Home, Power, Urban Development, Education, Higher Education, and Training and Technical Education departments. Parvesh Verma will be in charge of PWD, legislative affairs, irrigation and flood control, and water and Gurudwara elections. Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been allotted Food and Supplies, Forest and Environment, and Industries, whereas Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh will be in charge of Health and Family Welfare, Transport, and Information Technology. Kapil Mishra has been given the charge of Law and Justice, Labour Department, Employment, Development, Art and Culture, Language, and Tourism department.

