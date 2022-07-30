Delhi govt rolls back new excise policy

Liquor to be sold only in government-run liquor shops from 1st August

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Delhi government today announced to roll back the new excise policy. Briefing reporters in New Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, from 1st August liquor will be sold only in government-run liquor shops. Mr Sisodia said, he has asked Delhi’s Chief Secretary to ensure that there should be no corruption in government shops and no illegal alcohol is sold in the city.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.