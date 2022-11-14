Delhi govt lifts ban from BS-III petrol & BS-IV diesel vehicles

AMN

Delhi government has decided to lift the ban imposed on plying of BS III, petrol and BS IV, diesel Light Motor Vehicles in Delhi in view of the improvement in the air quality. The Pollution Control Division of the Delhi Transport Department has issued an order in this regard today. The order states that the Department will closely monitor the air quality index level in Delhi and the directions will be reviewed accordingly. The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region had imposed the ban on plying of BS III, petrol and BS IV, diesel Light Motor Vehicles in Delhi earlier this month in the wake of deteriorating air quality.