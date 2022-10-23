Delhi govt launches campaign – ‘Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi’ to promote pollution-free festival of Diwali

AMN

Delhi government has launched anti-firecracker campaign – ‘Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi’ to promote a pollution-free festival of Diwali. The campaign was launched yesterday with an objective to stop people from bursting firecrackers and encouraging them to celebrate Diwali with diyas. Due to bursting of firecrackers, the air pollution level goes up which can develop health problems in people.

To check air pollution, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers have already been banned in the national capital till 1st January next year. As per the order of Delhi government, those who will be found indulging in storage, production and sale of crackers will have to pay a fine of 5000 rupees and imprisonment of three years as well. Those who will be found bursting of firecrackers, will be imposed a fine of 200 rupees and imprisonment for six months.

The city government has formed 408 teams to enforce the ban on firecrackers which include 210 teams of the Delhi Police and 165 teams of Revenue Department. On the occasion of Diwali, the last metro train service will be available at 10 PM tomorrow from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro lines. The metro train services will run as usual for the rest of the day from routine commencement timings on all the lines.