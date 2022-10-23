FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Oct 2022 10:22:56      انڈین آواز

Delhi govt launches campaign – ‘Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi’ to promote pollution-free festival of Diwali

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Delhi government has launched anti-firecracker campaign – ‘Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi’ to promote a pollution-free festival of Diwali. The campaign was launched yesterday with an objective to stop people from bursting firecrackers and encouraging them to celebrate Diwali with diyas. Due to bursting of firecrackers, the air pollution level goes up which can develop health problems in people.

To check air pollution, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers have already been banned in the national capital till 1st January next year. As per the order of Delhi government, those who will be found indulging in storage, production and sale of crackers will have to pay a fine of 5000 rupees and imprisonment of three years as well. Those who will be found bursting of firecrackers, will be imposed a fine of 200 rupees and imprisonment for six months.

The city government has formed 408 teams to enforce the ban on firecrackers which include 210 teams of the Delhi Police and 165 teams of Revenue Department. On the occasion of Diwali, the last metro train service will be available at 10 PM tomorrow from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro lines. The metro train services will run as usual for the rest of the day from routine commencement timings on all the lines.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Swapnil Kusale wins India’s 3rd Paris 2024 Olympics quota

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale won India’s third Paris 2024 Olympics quota place at the ongoing ISSF World Ch ...

T-20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets at Melbourne

AMN India beat its arch rival Pakistan by four wickets at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia in a nail b ...

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat defending champion Australia by 89 runs

AMN New Zealand beat Defending Champion Australia by 89 runs in the opening match of T-20 World Cup Super 1 ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart