FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jan 2023 12:06:30      انڈین آواز

Delhi govt hike fares for Auto Rickshaws and Taxis amid rising CNG prices

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi government today notified fares for Auto Rickshaws and Taxis in the National Capital. Five rupees have been increased for Auto Rickshaw for the initial one and half kilometers.

The new fare will be 30 rupees. After one and half kilometers, the per Kilometer fare would be 11 rupees which was nine rupees and fifty paise earlier.

As per the order, fifteen rupees have been increased in Taxi fare for both AC and Non AC, for the initial one and half kilometers. The new fare will be 40 rupees. After one and half kilometers, the per Kilometer fare would be 17 rupees for Non AC and 20 rupees for AC taxi, which were 14 and 16 rupees earlier.

The government also increased the extra luggage charge to two rupees fifty paise for auto rickshaw and five rupees for Taxi. The night charges will be the same as earlier.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart