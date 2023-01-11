Delhi govt hike fares for Auto Rickshaws and Taxis amid rising CNG prices

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi government today notified fares for Auto Rickshaws and Taxis in the National Capital. Five rupees have been increased for Auto Rickshaw for the initial one and half kilometers.

The new fare will be 30 rupees. After one and half kilometers, the per Kilometer fare would be 11 rupees which was nine rupees and fifty paise earlier.

As per the order, fifteen rupees have been increased in Taxi fare for both AC and Non AC, for the initial one and half kilometers. The new fare will be 40 rupees. After one and half kilometers, the per Kilometer fare would be 17 rupees for Non AC and 20 rupees for AC taxi, which were 14 and 16 rupees earlier.

The government also increased the extra luggage charge to two rupees fifty paise for auto rickshaw and five rupees for Taxi. The night charges will be the same as earlier.