Delhi Govt decides to close primary schools from tomorrow till air pollution level improves

AMN

Delhi government has decided to shut all primary schools and classes in the national capital from tomorrow till the air pollution level improves in the city. It was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference. He said, the city government is also considering implementing Odd-Even scheme in the national capital if required.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has also intensified its action to check air pollution in the national capital.

As a precautionary step to avoid further deterioration of overall air quality in the NCR, the Commission yesterday ordered implementation of fourth stage of Graded Response Action Plan.

Under it, entry of trucks into Delhi has been banned except for trucks carrying essential commodities, providing essential services, and all CNG and electric trucks.

Besides, plying of 4-wheeler diesel Light Motor Vehicles in the National Capital and Districts of NCR bordering Delhi has also been banned, except for BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential and emergency services.

The Commission has also ordered shutting down all industries in NCR, even in areas that do not have Piped Natural Gas infrastructure but still running on fuels.

However, industries including milk and dairy units and those involved in manufacturing life-saving medical equipment and devices, drugs, and medicines will be exempted from the restrictions.

Delhi Govt decides to close primary schools from tomorrow till the air pollution level improves. The Commission also directed to ban of construction works in public projects including highways, flyovers, power transmission, and pipelines in the region.

Delhi government and NCR state governments have been asked to decide on allowing public, municipal, and private offices to work on 50 percent strength and the rest to work from home.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the overall air quality in the national capital which was in the severe plus category yesterday, has now started improving from today. Senior scientist at the IMD, Dr V K Soni said that the condition is likely to improve further, and tomorrow for two days, the overall air quality will remain in a very poor category. Dr Soni attributed the change in the direction of the wind from northwesterly to southwesterly to the improvement in air quality in Delhi.

Senior Chest Physician of RML Hospital, Delhi Dr Desh Deepak has advised the general public to avoid going outside for exercise in view of the air pollution and instead practice it indoors. He advised those suffering from respiratory diseases to go out if necessary by wearing an N-95 mask.

