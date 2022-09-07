Delhi govt bans production, storage, sale & use of firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023

AMN

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today said that the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will be banned in the national capital till 1st January 2023. In a tweet, Mr Rai said, the ban also extends to online sale or delivery of firecrackers. He said, an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Revenue Department to ensure strict enforcement of the ban. The Minister said, the decision has been taken to save people’s lives from pollution.