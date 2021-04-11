Delhi govt bans all gatherings except for marriages and funerals till 30th April

Public transport and cinema halls to operate with 50% capacity

Staff Reporter

Delhi government has banned all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival related and other gatherings and congregations till 30th April.

As per order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) funeral and last rites related gatherings are allowed upto 20 persons. Marriage related gatherings are allowed upto 50 persons. The order said that the restaurants and bars are allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

The cinemas, theatres, multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity. In addition, swimming pools in the national capital will remain closed except for training of sportspersons participating in national, global events. The order said, Delhi Metro, DTC and Intra-State movement of buses will be permitted to run at not more than 50 per cent of the capacity.

The authorities also added that colleges, coaching institutions will remain closed in Delhi in view of the rising cases. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be called to school only for academic guidance and support for mid-term exams, pre-board exams and annual exams or board exams with the consent of parents.

According to the order, it will be mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival. The passengers who are found without a negative report will have to remain quarantine for 14 days.

All Government offices of NCT of Delhi, Autonomous bodies, PSUs, Corporations and Local Bodies will function with officers of the level of Grade-I, equivalent and above to the extent of 100 per cent strength. The remaining staff will attend upto 50 per cent as per requirement.

In view of rising Covid-19 cases in the National Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged everyone to wear a mask including the people who have taken the vaccine against coronavirus and follow Covid protocols. Briefing media Mr Kejriwal said today that Delhi has registered a single-highest day spike of 10 thousand 732 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Terming the present situation of Covid-19 in the city worrisome, he urged people to stay at home as far as possible.

The Chief Minister said, Delhi Government has imposed some fresh restrictions limiting the capacity of cinema halls, restaurants, buses. He said, Government is not in favour of lockdown, but imposed the restrictions as there was no other option. Mr Kejriwal said, lockdown is not a solution to fight coronavirus and it should only be imposed if the hospital system collapses. He requested the Centre to remove age restrictions on vaccination saying 65 percent of patients are below 45 years of age.Delhi govt bans all gatherings except for marriages and funerals till 30th April