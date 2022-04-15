FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delhi Govt asks schools to temporarily close if Covid cases reported

AMN / WEB DESK

The Directorate of Education, Delhi has asked private schools to close entire premises or specific wings for a temporary period if Covid cases were reported. It has issued an advisory to all private schools in the city amid rising cases of COVID-19.

The school authorities have been asked to take precautions against the disease and maintain standard operating procedures. In an advisory, the Directorate of Education has urged teachers, Students and other staff to wear masks, maintain social distancing and regular washing of hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia has said that COVID cases have slightly increased in the national capital but there is no rise in hospitalisation. He said, education department will today issue fresh COVID-19 guidelines for schools.

A total of three hundred 25 new cases of Coronavirus infection were reported in the national capital yesterday. Presently, the total number of active cases in the national capital is around nine hundred.

خبرنامہ

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

