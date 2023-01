AMN /WEB DESK

Delhi government has advised all private schools to remain closed till the 15th of January in view of the prevailing cold wave conditions.

The Directorate of Education has issued a circular in this regard citing cold wave conditions in the national capital. Most of the private schools in Delhi had winter vacations till the 8th of January and were scheduled to open today, January 9.

Earlier, the Delhi government had announced winter vacation till the 15th of January in its schools.